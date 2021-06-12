COVID-19 claims 57 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show 1, 194 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2021) Pakistan reported 57 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1, 194 new positive cases of the virus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. As many as 35,695 tests were conducted in a day while positivity ratio remained at 3.34 per cent across the country.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at its meeting in Islamabad on Friday decided to further accelerate the vaccination process in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar decided the Federal government will establish big vaccination centers and constitute mobile teams to speed up vaccination in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister for Planning said that it is imperative to expedite vaccination in Azad Kashmir for the elections and in Gilgit Baltistan in view of the tourism season.