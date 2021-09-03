UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 57 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

The NCOC data shows that 3,787 positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 57 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 3,787 positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The data showed that 59,745 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained six point thirty-three per cent.

A day earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said the Indian delta variant of COVID-19 spreads faster and increases chances of patients' hospitalization.

He had tweeted that the same impact was being observed in Pakistan. He said both hospital inflow and critical care patients in Pakistan currently were at highest level since start of the pandemic. He urged the people to follow SOPs and get the vaccination.

