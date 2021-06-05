COVID-19 claims 57 more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 57 more lives, and 399 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive cases to 341,789 on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 57 more lives, and 399 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive cases to 341,789 on Saturday.

According to the data, shared by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll reached 10,241 with the reporting of new deaths. However, 316,166 patients have recovered in the province so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 119 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 38 in Rawalpindi, two in Attock, three in Jhelum, six in Chakwal, five in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, five in Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Sialkot, four in Narowal, three in Gujrat, 19 in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh, seven in Chiniot, five in Jhang, seven in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, four in Khushab, 10 in Bhakkar, 31 in Multan, two in Vehari, two in Khanewal, four in Lodhran, three in Muzaffargarh, 18 in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Layyah, eight in Rajanpur, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, 19 in Bahawalpur, three in Bahawalnagar, six in Okara, two in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 5,232,385 tests for COVID-19 so far.