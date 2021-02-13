COVID-19 claims 58 lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 1, 262 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 58 deaths and 1, 262 new cases of COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that there were now 25,649 active cases in the country while 523,700 people recovered so far from the disease.

In these challenging times, there is a good news as well.

Pakistani Scholar, Zil-e-Huma has made a history by developing world first ‘Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker’ that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

The British high Commission in a Twitter message acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker systematically collect the information on several different common Policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries.