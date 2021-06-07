COVID-19 claims 58 lives, infects 1,490 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 47,376 with 1,490 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,820 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 55 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 58 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 29 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,205 covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.02 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 26 percent, Lahore 28 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Multan 53 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 32 percent, Peshawar 29 percent, Karachi 32 percent and Multan 30 percent.

Around 401 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 49,285 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,369 in Sindh, 21,546 in Punjab, 7,628 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,366 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,326 in Balochistan, 325 in GB, and 725 in AJK.

Around 864,931 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 933,630 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,519, Balochistan 25,819, GB 5,642, ICT 81,766, KP 134,558, Punjab 342,498 and Sindh 323,828.

About 21,323 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,136 have perished in Sindh among 20 of them died in hospital on Sunday.

10,314 in Punjab had died with 24 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 21 of them died in the hospital and three out of the hospital.

4,158 in KP where 14 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 765 in ICT, 289 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 554 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 13,572,884 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,475 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.