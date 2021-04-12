COVID-19 claims 58 lives, infects 4,584 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 75,266 with 4,584 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,135 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 55 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 58 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 12 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 55 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 66 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 73 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 512 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 44,514 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,404 in Sindh, 17,755 in Punjab, 8,715 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,982 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,019 in Balochistan, 475 in GB, and 1,164 in AJK.

Around 634,835 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 725,602 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,594, Balochistan 20,321, GB 5,127, ICT 66,380, KP 99,595, Punjab 250,459 and Sindh 269,126.

About 15,501 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,530 have perished in Sindh among one of them died in hospital in past 24 hours.

6,988 in Punjab had died with 16 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 15 of them in the hospital and one out of hospital. 2,651 in KP where 33 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 611 in ICT among four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 215 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 403 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday.

A total of 10,779,474 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,979 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.