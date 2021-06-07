UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 58 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:21 AM

Covid-19 claims 58 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official figures show 1, 490 new positive cases in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Pakistan reported 58 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,490 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center updates, 49,285 tests were conducted in a single day and positivity ratio remained three point zero two per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 21,323 and 864, 931 patients stand recovered from pandemic.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah conditioned payment salaries to the government employees with Covid-19 vaccination.

The CM had made it clear to the government employees that no salary would be pain to them if they refused vaccination for Covid-19.

