COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Pakistan reported 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official sources said that 4,584 new cases took place after 44, 514 tests in different parts of the country.

They said that there was 10.28 per cent positivity rate in the country.