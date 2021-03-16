COVID-19 claims 58 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 2,511 new cases of Coronavirus have emerged in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Pakistan reported 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,595, ARY news reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll reached 13, 595 across the country.

The total count of active cases was 23, 355and the positivity rate increases up to 7.11 per cent.

As many as 1,136 patients recovered from the virus in a day and 1,895 patients were still in critical condition.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases reached 609,964.

A total of 35,303 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 573,014 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,565,066 samples have been tested thus far.