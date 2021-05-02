UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 59 Lives Of Infected Patients In April.

Sun 02nd May 2021

COVID-19 claims 59 lives of infected patients in April.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 59 lives of the infected patients who were admitted in the Liaquat University Hospital's coronavirus wards in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts in the month of April.

According to the statistics released from the ward here Sunday, some 40 of the deceased belonged to Hyderabad while the remaining were brought to the ward from other districts.

As per the data of deaths of the coronavirus patients which occurred in the LUH during the last 14 months since March, 2020, the figure of 59 deaths is the second highest.

The COVID-19 claimed lives of 66 patients in the month of January while there were 58 deaths in the LUH in December, 2020, and 43 in November, 2020.

The virus has killed as many as 177 infected people who were admitted in the LUH during the first 4 months of 2021.

In comparison a total of 182 patients had died in the LUH's COVID-19 wards during the 10 months last year.

