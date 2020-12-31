UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 6 Lives With 36 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 6 lives with 36 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The deadly coronavirus claimed six more lives of critical patients while 36 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a data shared by the district administration here on Thursday,74743 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district out of which 11755 have been tested positive.

The result of 62502 suspects were tested negative while reports of 954 still awaited, he added.

The district administration informed that 701 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 538 were died in the district including 6 in last 24 hours.

"Presently 77 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 25 belonged to Rawal Town, 26 Potahar town, 5 Rawalpindi cantt, 8 Gujar khan, 7 Taxila, 3 Kahuta and 3 from Kalar syedan.

