COVID-19 claims 6 lives with 76 new infections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 76 new patients of COVID were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 69 belonged to Rawalpindi and 7 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Monday, among the new cases,25 belonged to Rawal Town,11 from Potohar town,16 from Rawalpindi Cantt,four from Gujar Khan,eight from Murree, four from Taxila,three each from Islamabad and AJK while one each case was reported from Kotli sattian and Attock.

Presently 28 Coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital,44 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,88 in Institute of Urology,36 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,six in Bilal hospital ,four in Hearts international hospital ,three in District Headquarter hospital ,two in Akhtar Memorial Trust and one in Attock hospital.

The report updated that eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,108 stable and 96 on oxygen while six people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.27 per cent in the district, it added.