COVID-19 claims 6 lives with 91 new infections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 91 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,190 in the district while six people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 29,441 from Rawalpindi and 2275 from other districts. The report said among the new cases,33 reported from Rawal Town, 18 from Potohar town,16 from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar Khan, four from Taxila, five from Islamabad, two from AJK, three from Attock, two from Jhelum and one each from Kohat, Chakwal and KPK.

"Presently 178 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 35 in Holy Family Hospital, 25 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 56 in Institute of Urology,50 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and Attock hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International, District headquarters and Bilal hospital," the health authority report said.

Eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,76 stable and 94 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 8.69 per cent in the district.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,179 patients were discharged after recovery while 2630 were quarantined including 1582 at home and 1048 in isolation centres. The report said that so far 1,314,665 people including 37,468 health workers and 1,277,197 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.