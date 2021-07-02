UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed six more lives while 153 new cases were reported and 254 citizens recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Friday.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll reached 10,761 and total infections 346,454 in the province.

Also, 327,422 patients have recovered so far. As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,271 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health Department conducted 19,157 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which took the total tests into 5.67 million so far.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab vaccinated 180,071 citizens at its 669 vaccination centres. The total number of vaccinated people reaches 8,786,789 in the province.

