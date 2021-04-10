COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Sindh, infects 466 others

As many as six more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives overnight while 466 new cases emerged across the province

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday, added that with demise of 6 more COVID-19 patients lifted the death toll to 4,529 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that out of 8,685 tested samples 466 cases were detected positive that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,387,386 tests have been conducted against which 268,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 257,650 patients have recovered, including 57 overnight.

Currently 6,570 patients were under treatment, of them 6,222 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 336 at different hospitals, he said and added that the condition of 269 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 466 new cases, 317 have been detected from Karachi, including 228 from district East, 55 in South, 20 Central, 8 Korangi, 4 Malir and 2 from district West. Hyderabad stands second with 54 new patients while Jamshoro and Shikarpur had 10 patients each.

The number of new cases in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana districts remained 8 each, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 6 each, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Matiari 5 each, Jacobabad and Kashmore 4 each while in Badin and Tando Allahyar 1 each.