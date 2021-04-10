UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives In Sindh, Infects 466 Others

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:32 PM

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Sindh, infects 466 others

As many as six more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives overnight while 466 new cases emerged across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives overnight while 466 new cases emerged across the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday, added that with demise of 6 more COVID-19 patients lifted the death toll to 4,529 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that out of 8,685 tested samples 466 cases were detected positive that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,387,386 tests have been conducted against which 268,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 257,650 patients have recovered, including 57 overnight.

Currently 6,570 patients were under treatment, of them 6,222 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 336 at different hospitals, he said and added that the condition of 269 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 466 new cases, 317 have been detected from Karachi, including 228 from district East, 55 in South, 20 Central, 8 Korangi, 4 Malir and 2 from district West. Hyderabad stands second with 54 new patients while Jamshoro and Shikarpur had 10 patients each.

The number of new cases in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana districts remained 8 each, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 6 each, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Matiari 5 each, Jacobabad and Kashmore 4 each while in Badin and Tando Allahyar 1 each.

Related Topics

Karachi Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rugby: European Challenge Cup results

2 minutes ago

Too much? UK TV viewers complain about Prince Phil ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt decides installation of oxygen plant

2 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner inspects cleanliness in Suk ..

2 minutes ago

Automatic Docking of Progress MS-16 in February Fa ..

6 minutes ago

HMC launches campaign to kill stray dogs in compli ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.