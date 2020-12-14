UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives, Infects 1260 Others

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:59 PM

COVID-19 Claims 6 more lives, infects 1260 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that six more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3164 and 1260 new cases emerged when 8464 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that six more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3164 and 1260 new cases emerged when 8464 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that six more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,164 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 8464 samples were tested which diagnosed 1260 cases that constituted 14.9 percent current death rate.

He said so far 2,156,710 tests have been conducted against which 196,960 cases were detected, of them 85.4 percent or 168,209 patients have recovered, including 866 overnight.

The CM said currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, of them 24,572 were at home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 1001 in different hospital.

The condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators, he added .

According to the statement, out of 1,260 new cases, 1041 have been detected from Karachi, including 327 from South, 294 Central, 128, Korangi, 124 Central, 104 South,64 Malir. Hyderabad has 44 cases, Dadu 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Nausheroferoze 15, Jamshoro 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki eight each, Umarkot and Kamber six each, Shikarpur and Badin four each, Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad two each, and Matiari one.

The CM has urged people to follow SOPs issued by the government.

