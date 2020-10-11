COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 163 others : CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as six more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2551 and 163 new cases emerged when 8497 samples were tested raising the tally to 140,294.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

He said that six more patients died while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2551 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 8497 samples were tested against which 163 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed that came to 1.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,473,095 tests have been conducted which detected 140,294 cases, of them 95 percent or 132,933 patients have recovered, including 137 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 4810 patients were under treatment, of them 4506 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 298 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 148 patients was stated to be critical, including 22 shifted to ventilators.

According to CM Sindh, out of 163 new cases, 22 cases have been detected from Karachi, including 14 from East, five Central, two Malir, and one West.

Hyderabad has nine cases, Dadu eight, Jamshoro six, Sanghar four, Ghotki and Larkana three each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, and Thatta have two each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot have one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow SOP and save themselves and their families.