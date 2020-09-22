UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives, Infects 194 Others: CM Sindh

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 194 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected 194 others raising the death toll to 2469 and tally of the cases to 134,437.

This he said in a statement issued here CM House on Tuesday.

Shah said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 2469 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

CM said that 13056 samples were tested against which 194 new cases emerged that constituted 1.48 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,256,324 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 134,437 patients, of them 96 percent or 128,810 patients have recovered, including 316 overnight.

According to Shah, currently 3158 patients are under treatment, including 2874 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 279 at different hospitals.

The condition of 141 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 194 new cases, 134 have been detected from Karachi, including 46 from East, 33 Central, 29 South, 18 Malir and eight West.

He added that Larkana has seven cases, Jamshoro and Thatta three each, Sukkur two, Dadu and Sujawal one each.

