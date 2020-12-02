UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives, Infects 1983

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2,968 and 1,983 new cases emerged when 14,078 samples were tested raising the tally to 177,652

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2,968 and 1,983 new cases emerged when 14,078 samples were tested raising the tally to 177,652.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday, he said that six more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,968 that constituted 1.7 percent.

The CM said that 14,078 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,983 cases that constituted 14 percent current detection rate, the highest during the current wave.

He added that so far 2,008,594 tests have been conducted against which 177,652 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 154,203 patients have recovered, including 561 overnight.

Shah said that currently 20,481 patients were under treatment, of them 19,664 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 805 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 712 patients was stated to be critical, of them 75 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1983 new cases, 1702 have been detected from Karachi, including 626 from East, 552 South, 297 Central, 111 Korangi, 63 Malir and 53 West. Hyderabad has 40 cases, Sujawal 19, Jamshoro 18, Kambar 18, Dadu 16, Naushehroferoze 15, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Badin 11, Ghotki 10, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Matiari five, Jacobabad and Umerkot three each, Larkana and Shikarpur two each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the SOPs.

