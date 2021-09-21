UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 6 More Lives, Infects 810 Others

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 810 others

As many as six more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,295 while 810 new cases reported among 15,114 tests conducted in last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as six more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,295 while 810 new cases reported among 15,114 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this here on Tuesday.

Shah said 15,114 samples were tested among which 810 were reported positive showing a ratio of 5.4 percent of the infectious disease.

So far 5,893,929 tests have been conducted against which 451,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,979 patients have recovered, including 709 overnight.

The CM said currently 29,270 patients were under treatment among which 28,619 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 613 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 556 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 810 new cases, 404 had been detected from Karachi, including 136 from East, 117 Central, 73 South, Korangi and West 30 each and 18 Malir.

Hyderabad had 86, Sanghar 47, Jamshoro 36, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 24, Tharparkar 22, Badin and Matiari 21 each, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 13 each, Larkana 12, Ghotki and Sukkur 10 each, Shikarpur nine, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Khairpur six each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government to check the ratio of virus spread.

