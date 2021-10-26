UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 claims 6 more lives, lowest since pandemic outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Tuesday was recorded 24,196 with 572 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 310 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, where the deceased were under treatment in different hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab.

There were 1,517 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.35 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 16 percent, Peshawar 25 percent, Lahore 22 percent and Multan 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 22 percent, Bannu 18 percent, Sargodha 20 percent and Multan 40 percent.

Around 224 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 42,096 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 15,458 in Sindh, 13,420 in Punjab, 8,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,095 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 566 in Balochistan, 421 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 274 in AJK.

Around 1,217,218 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,269,806 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,443, Balochistan 33,204, GB 10,386, ICT 106,749, KP 177,553, Punjab 439,307 and Sindh 468,164.

About 28,392 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,551 people perished in Sindh.

As many as 5,724 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Monday, 938 individuals died in ICT, 355 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 740 people died in AJK.

A total of 20,572,249 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,573 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

