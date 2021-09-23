UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 6 More Patients, Infects 782 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:45 PM

COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 782 others

As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,316 and 782 new cases emerged when 17,774 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,316 and 782 new cases emerged when 17,774 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,316 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,774 samples were tested which detected 782 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,926,454 tests have been conducted against which 453,110 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.7 percent or 415,466 patients have recovered, including 339 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 30,328 patients were under treatment, of them 29,725 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 565 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 508 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 782 new cases, 233 have been detected from Karachi, including 93 from East, 50 South, 39 Korangi, 25 Central, 19 Malir and 7 West.

Hyderabad has 126, Thatta 42, Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze 34 each, Umerkot 28, Sukkur 26, Tharparkar 25, Sanghar 24, Shikarpur 23, Badin and Shaheed Benazirabad 21 each, Matiari 20, Ghotki 19, Tando Allahyar 18, Jacobabad 17, Dadu 13, Khairpur 11, Mirpurkhas 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 5 and Larkana 4.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

