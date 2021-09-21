UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 6 More Patients, Infects 810 Others

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 07:14 PM

As many as 6 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,295 and 810 new cases emerged when 15,114 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 6 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,295 and 810 new cases emerged when 15,114 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,295 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 15,114 samples were tested which detected 810 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,893,929 tests have been conducted against which 451,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,979 patients have recovered, including 709 overnight.

Chief Minister said that currently 29,270 patients were under treatment, of them 28,619 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 613 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 556 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 810 new cases, 404 have been detected from Karachi, including 136 from East, 117 Central, 73 South, Korangi and West 30 each and 18 Malir. Hyderabad has 86, Sanghar 47, Jamshoro 36, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 24, Tharparkar 22, Badin and Matiari 21 each, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 13 each, Larkana 12, Ghotki and Sukkur 10 each, Shikarpur 9, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Khairpur 6 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 2 each.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

