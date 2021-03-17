UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 61 Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

COVID-19 claims 61 lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

The official figures show that as many as 2,351 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistan reported 61 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2, 351 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has stressed for equality in Covid-19 Vaccine distribution and access.

Addressing the opening session of Latin America and the Caribbean Forum virtually, he said the vaccine must be available to everyone, rich or poor, as soon as possible.

Otherwise, he warned the virus will be back.

Coronavirus hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very hard this time and the provincial authorities closed the schools due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Many areas in Lahore were also put under smart lockdown due to increasing cases of COVID-19. All the restaurants and open-dining faciliites were banned in the city. However, the majority of the public is not following COVID-19 measures in Punjab and other provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Poor Punjab All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise by highes ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on St. Pa ..

21 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.