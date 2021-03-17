COVID-19 claims 61 lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official figures show that as many as 2,351 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistan reported 61 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has stressed for equality in Covid-19 Vaccine distribution and access.

Addressing the opening session of Latin America and the Caribbean Forum virtually, he said the vaccine must be available to everyone, rich or poor, as soon as possible.

Otherwise, he warned the virus will be back.

Coronavirus hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very hard this time and the provincial authorities closed the schools due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Many areas in Lahore were also put under smart lockdown due to increasing cases of COVID-19. All the restaurants and open-dining faciliites were banned in the city. However, the majority of the public is not following COVID-19 measures in Punjab and other provinces.