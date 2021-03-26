UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 63 More Deaths In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:15 AM

The Official figures show that 4, 363 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Pakistan reported 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that as many as 4,368 new positive cases took place in different parts of the country during the same period.

The death toll reached 14,091while 591,145 patients stand recovered from the disease.

(Details to Come)

