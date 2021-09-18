UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 63 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:09 PM

The NCOC data shows that 2,512 cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Pakistan reported 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data of National Command and Operation Centre showed that 2,512 cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The data showed that the death toll rises to 27,135.

On Friday, as many as 57,077 tests were carried out and positivity ratio remained four point four per cent.

