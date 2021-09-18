COVID-19 claims 63 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Pakistan reported 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data of National Command and Operation Centre showed that 2,512 cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The data showed that the death toll rises to 27,135.

On Friday, as many as 57,077 tests were carried out and positivity ratio remained four point four per cent.