COVID-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,361 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 23,281 with 1,361 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,681 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 58 of them were under treatment in hospital and six in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 64 deaths, 25 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 19 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 34 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 26 percent.

Around 230 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,906 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 10,918 in Sindh, 16,002 in Punjab, 7,051 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,153 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 579 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 842 in AJK.

Around 539,888 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 575,941 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,022, Balochistan 19,010, GB 4,955, ICT 43,901, KP 71,490, Punjab 169,474 and Sindh 257,089.

About 12,772 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,315 perished in Sindh among 14 of them died during past 24 hours. Nine people had expired in the hospital and five out of the hospital.

5,308 in Punjab had died with 39 deaths in past 24 hours have occurred in the hospital. 2,058 in KP where eight of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 494 in ICT, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 296 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital and one out of the hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 8,831,892 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,042 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.