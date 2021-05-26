Covid-19 claims 65 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official statistics show 2,724 new positive cases of Coronavirus were reported across the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2021) Pakistan reported 65 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, 59,076 tests were conducted in the same period while positivity ratio remained four point six one percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20, 465.

On May 25, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan asked public sector universities and agriculture experts to focus research on challenges created by Covid-19.

Addressing a webinar organized by the University of Poonch Rawalakot today (Tuesday), he said tangible research by universities will help increase agriculture production which will ultimately have its fall out on current inflation.

Sardar Masood Khan also suggested stepping up research on herbs for medical purposes.

He asked people to follow SOPs to overcome spread of third wave of COVID-19.