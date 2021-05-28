Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official statistics show 2,482 new positive cases have surfaced in the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 67 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2,482 new positive cases were reported in the country during the same period.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 51,625 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained four point eight zero per cent.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to open vaccine registration for the people aged nineteen years and above.

A decision to this effect was taken at its meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Later in a tweet, the Minister for Planning said this registration, for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for Covid vaccination, will start from tomorrow.