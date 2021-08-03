UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 67 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:52 AM

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that as many as 3582 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 67 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that as many as 3582 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during last 24 hours.

The officials conducted 49,798 tests while positivity ratio remained 7.

19 per cent.

Vaccination drive was continued across the country.

According to another, as many as 1,072,342 were administered vaccine on August 2 while the total number of people who were vaccinated reached 31,929,581

Sindh has been undergoing lockdown for last three days due to surge in Coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical ..

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical Officer

6 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

2 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.