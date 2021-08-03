COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that as many as 3582 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 67 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that as many as 3582 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during last 24 hours.

The officials conducted 49,798 tests while positivity ratio remained 7.

19 per cent.

Vaccination drive was continued across the country.

According to another, as many as 1,072,342 were administered vaccine on August 2 while the total number of people who were vaccinated reached 31,929,581

Sindh has been undergoing lockdown for last three days due to surge in Coronavirus cases.