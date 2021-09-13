UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 67 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:53 PM

The Official figures show as many as 2,988 positive cases were reported in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) Pakistan reported 67 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that as many as 2,988 positive cases were reported in the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, 53,158 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained five point six two per cent.

As many as 50 million people are vaccinated now all over the country.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is very happy over 50 million people who got vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar wrote, “In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year. Happy to report that 5 crore people have now recieved atleast 1 dose. More than 2 crore fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target ,”.

