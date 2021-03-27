COVID-19 Claims 67 More Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:10 AM
The Official figures show that 4, 468 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) Pakistan reproted 67 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
(Details to Come)