COVID-19 claims 7 lives, infects 487 more people in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed seven more lives on Saturday and 487 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 109,309 while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,462 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 208 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 102 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Jehlum,9 in Gujranwala, 4 in Gujrat, 7 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh,41 in Multan, 12 in Vehari,3 in Khanewal,1 in Chineot, 10 in Sargodha, 16 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 1 in Jhang, 23 in Bahawalpur,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Lodharan,3 in Bhakkar, 14 in Layyah,1 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara, 4 in Pakpatan and 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,738,427 tests for COVID-19 so far while 97,731 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.