COVID-19 claims 7 lives with 122 new cases in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The deadly C-virus claimed 7 more lives of critical patients while 122 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday,111 patients were reported positive for coronavirus from Rawalpindi district while 11 belonged to other districts.

The district administration informed that 31 positive cases were reported from Potohar town,26 Rawalpindi Cantt,37 Rawal town,6 Murree,1 Gujar khan ,5 taxila ,1 Kahuta and 1 from Kalarsyeda.

"Presently 29 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,25 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 Red Crescent,29 Institute of Urology, 1 Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust and 3 in Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities, "he added.

He further added that 7 critical patients died due to this deadly disease during last 24 hours in the district.