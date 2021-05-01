UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 7 Lives With 171 New Cases In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :As many as 171 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23,985 in the district while seven lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 22,129 from Rawalpindi and 1856 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed on Saturday that among the new cases, 44 reported from Rawal Town, 35 from Potohar town, 46 from Rawalpindi Cantt, nine from Taxila, 17 from Gujar Khan, two from Kalar Syeda, seven from Murree, five from Federal capital, two from Abbottabad and one each from Kotli Sattian, Kahutta, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal.

"Presently 168 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 29 in Holy Family Hospital, 29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 84 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 21,300 patients were discharged after recovery and 3607 were quarantined including 1979 at home.

