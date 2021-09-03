Covid-19 claims 7 lives with 216 new infections in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,137,000 people including 39,497 health workers and 2,097,508 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the Covid-19 across the district while seven people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours .

According to data shared by the district health authority here Friday, 216 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 32,920 in the district. As per the latest data,42 cases were reported from Rawal Town,58 from Potohar town,48 from Rawalpindi Cantt,11 from Gujar Khan,25 from Taxila,5 from Kalar Syeda , 10 from Kotli sattian, seven from Kahutta, three each from Islamabad and Chakwal, two from AJK, and one each from KPK and Attock.

"Presently 198 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 28 in Holy Family Hospital,31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,86 in Institute of Urology,39 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five in Bilal hospital, four in Hearts International hospital while two each were admitted in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and District Headquarter hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 29,521 patients were discharged after recovery while nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition,95 stable and 94 on oxygen. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 10.48 per cent in the district, it added.