Covid-19 claims 7 more lives, 181 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed seven more lives and 181 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached up to 12,846 and total coronavirus cases recorded 437,988 while recoveries 415,883 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 9,259 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 15,020 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which turned the total tests into 7.

71 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.