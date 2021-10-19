UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 7 More Lives, 181 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

Covid-19 claims 7 more lives, 181 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed seven more lives and 181 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed seven more lives and 181 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached up to 12,846 and total coronavirus cases recorded 437,988 while recoveries 415,883 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 9,259 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 15,020 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which turned the total tests into 7.

71 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

46 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

31 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

1 hour ago
 Protection of prisoners' rights is Sunnah of Holy ..

Protection of prisoners' rights is Sunnah of Holy Prophet (SAW): Chohan

47 seconds ago
 UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' About Bombing Reports ..

UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' About Bombing Reports From Northern Ethiopia - Spoke ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.