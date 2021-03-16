UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 7 More Lives, Infects 241 Others

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as seven more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,468 and 241 new cases emerged when 8,878 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,468 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,878 samples were tested which detected 241 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,161,638 tests have been conducted against which 261,822 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 253,041 patients have recovered, including 184 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,313 patients were under treatment, of them 4,021 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 283 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 254 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 241 new cases, 78 have been detected from Karachi, including 50 from East, 14 South, 6 Malir, 5 Central, 2 West and 1 Korangi. Kashmore has 35, Hyderabad 23, Dadu 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Umerkot 14, Nausheorferoze and Thatta 11 each, Jacobabad 8, Ghotki, Sukkur and Jamshoro 4 each, Matiari 2, Shaheed Benazirabad 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

