COVID-19 Claims 7 More Lives, Infects 316 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives, infects 316 others: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that seven more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2611 and 316 new cases emerged when 9150 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that seven more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2611 and 316 new cases emerged when 9150 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM's House on Wednesday, he said that seven more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2611 that constituted 1.8 per cent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9150 samples were tested against which 316 cases were diagnosed that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,616,946 tests have been conducted which detected 144,765 cases, of them 95 percent or 137,656 have recovered, including 615 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 4,498 patients of coronavirus were under treatment, of them 4214 in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 280 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 165 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 316 new cases of coronavirus, 231 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 from Central, 57 South, 43 East, 20 each from Korangi and West and 15 from Malir.

Hyderabad has 13 cases, Jamshoro five, Sujawal four, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur three each, Ghotki, Kambar and Mirpurkhas two each, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur, Thatta and Umerkot have one case each.

