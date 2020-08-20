UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 7 More Lives, Infects 321 Others In Sindh: Chief Minister

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives, infects 321 others in Sindh: Chief Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that coronavirus claimed seven more lives lifting the death toll to 2350 and infected 321 others raising the tally to 127381 in the province.

In a statement, he said that seven more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2350 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 264 more patients recovered raising the number of patients recovered so far to 120,757 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The chief minister said that overnight 11167 samples were tested against which 321 new cases emerged that constituted three percent current detection rate. So far 926,051 samples have been tested which detected 127,381 cases across the Sindh that constituted 14 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4274 patients were under treatment, of them 3886 in home isolation, seven at Isolation Centers and 381 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 230 patients was stated to be critical, of them 37 have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of 321 new cases, Karachi has 142 cases, including 53 in South, 37 East, 19 Korangi, 18 Central eight Malir and seven West.

He added that Hyderabad 29, Dadu 13, Kashmore 12, Khairpur and Badin nine each, Malir eight, Ghotki, sujawal and Shikarpur seven each, Sukkur and Thatta six each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Sanghar five each, Jamshoro four, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana three each, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad two each.

