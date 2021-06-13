UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 7 More Lives, Infects 580 Others In Sindh

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 7 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,243 while 580 new cases emerged when 12,825 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,243 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,825 samples were tested which detected 580 cases that constituted 4.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,286,083 tests have been conducted against which 328,167 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 percent or 299,446 patients have recovered, including 271 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,478 patients were under treatment, of them 22,755 were in home isolation, 703 at different hospitals & 20 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 644 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 580 new cases, 355 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 130, Karachi Central 68, Karachi South 64, Korangi 47, Karachi West & Hyderabad 25 each, Malir 21, JamShoro 17, Kashmore 17, Matiari 16, Badin 15, Umarkot 14, Sujawal & Tando Allahyar 12 each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar & NawabShah 10 each, Noushero Feroz & Qabar-Shahdadkot 9 each, Dadu, Khairpur & Thar Parkar 8 each, Sukkur & Jacobabad 5 each, Larkano & Ghotki 2 each and Shikarpur one new covid-19 cases reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

