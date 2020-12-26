UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 7 More Lives, Infects 812

Sat 26th December 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that seven more patients died overnight by lifting the death toll to 3,469 and 812 new cases emerged when 11,040 samples were tested.

According to a statement of the CM house, he said that seven more patients lost their lives overnight by lifting the death toll to 3,469 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The chief minister said that 11,040 samples were tested which diagnosed 812 cases that constituted 9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,299,897 tests have been conducted against which 210,241 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 187,035 patients had recovered, including 682 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 19,737 patients were under-treatment, of them 18966 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 755 in different hospital.

He added that the condition of 660 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 812 new cases, 622 have been detected from Karachi including 250 from South, 104 East, 94 Central, 75 Korangi, 49 Malir and 37 from West. Jamshoro has 24 cases, Hyderabad 22, Dadu and Mirpurkhas 12 each, Khairpur and Thatta 11 each, Sanghar 10, Ghotki 6, Shikarpur, Nausheroferoz and Larkana 4 each, Umarkot, Sajawal and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Sukkur 2 each and Badin one.

The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs issued by the government.

