Covid-19 Claims 7 More Patients

Published February 12, 2022

As many as 7 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,978 and 1,101 new cases emerged when 14,276 tests were conducted

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,978 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 14,276 samples were tested which detected 1,101 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,740,323 tests have been conducted against which 554,922 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 504,654 patients have recovered, including 774 overnight.

The CM said that currently 42,022 patients were under treatment; of them 41,704 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 289 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 259 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,101 new cases 663 have been detected from Karachi. According to district-wise statistics Malir 221, East Karachi 171, South Karachi 169, Hyderabad 167, Korangi 67, Thatto 25, Dadu 23, Tharparkar 18, Nawab Shah 17, Jamshoro and Kashmore 16 each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Noushehro Feroz 15 each, Jacobabad 13, Ghotki 11, Shikarpur 10, Central Karachi, Matiari and Larkano 9 each, Sujawal, Sanghar and Umarkot 8 each, Badin 7, Qambar 5, Mirpurkhas 3 and Khairpur one new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 833,938 Covid-19 vaccines have been given, while 41,813,565 or 77.55% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 11, 2022.

The Chief Minister has urged the people to follower SOPs.

