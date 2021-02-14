UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 7 More Patients, Infects 251 Others

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,219 and 251 new cases emerged when 9252 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,219 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9252 samples were tested which detected 251 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,872,660 tests have been conducted against which 253,761 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 235,470 patients have recovered, including 327 overnight.

The CM said that currently 14,072 patients were under treatment, of them 13,568 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 493 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 450 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 251 new cases, 134 have been detected from Karachi, including 55 from East, 39 South, 15 Korangi, 13 Central, West & Malir 6 each. Nawabshah has 15, Badin 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Shikarpur 10, Jacobabad 9, Larkano, Qambar-Shahdadkot, MirpurKhas, Naushero Feroze and Ghotki 6 each, Hyderabad & Khairpur 5 each, Jam Shoro & Dadu 4 each and Sukkur 2 new cases reported.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

