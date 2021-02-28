UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 7 More Patients, Infects 262 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 7 more patients, infects 262 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,350 and 262 new cases emerged when 10,057 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,350 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,057 samples were tested which detected 262 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,019,691 tests had been conducted against which 258,265 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 241,864 patients had recovered, including 224 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,051 patients were under treatment, of them 11,655 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 388 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 352 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 262 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 25 South, 13 Central, 8 Malir, 7 Korangi and 6 West. Tando Muhammad Khan has 22,Hyderabad and Jamshoro 19 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Khairpur, Thatta, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Larkana and Shikarpur 4 each, Ghotki 2, Jacobabad, Nausheroferoze and Kamber 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Ghotki Korangi Malir Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

41 minutes ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.