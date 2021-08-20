COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

NCOC says 3, 239 new positive cases have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Pakistan reported 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 3,239 new positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Center, 51,982 tests were conducted.

The death toll due to pandemic now reached 24,783.

On other hand, The World Health Organization (WHO) said it identified counterfeit versions of India's Primary Covid vaccine, Covishield. A statement of WHO said the doses were seized by authorities in India between July and August.

The WHO warned that fake vaccines "pose a serious risk to global public health".

Covishield is the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca's jab and is the most widely used vaccine in India with more than 486 million doses administered so far.