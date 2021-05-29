UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 73 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:17 AM

Covid-19 claims 73 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official figures show that  2,455 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Pakistan reported 73 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2,455 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 55,442 tests were conducted in the same period while positivity ratio remained four point four two percent.

The number of total deaths due to Coronavirus across the country has now stood at 20,680.

