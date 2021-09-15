UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 73 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 2,714 new confirmed cases were reported during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Pakistan reported 73 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 2,714 new confirmed cases were reported during the same period.

The data showed that 56,733 corona tests were conducted during this period the positivity ratio remained 4.78 percent.

The death toll from the pandemic mounts to 26,938.

On other hand the anti-covid vaccination drive continued across the country and over 300 people were fully vaccinated during last twenty-four hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, overall 68,227,337 doses have been administered so far, out of which 21,962,455 people were fully vaccinated while 51,390,802 people received first dose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

16 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

40 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

59 minutes ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

1 hour ago
 China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.