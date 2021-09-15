COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Pakistan reported 73 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 2,714 new confirmed cases were reported during the same period.

The data showed that 56,733 corona tests were conducted during this period the positivity ratio remained 4.78 percent.

The death toll from the pandemic mounts to 26,938.

On other hand the anti-covid vaccination drive continued across the country and over 300 people were fully vaccinated during last twenty-four hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, overall 68,227,337 doses have been administered so far, out of which 21,962,455 people were fully vaccinated while 51,390,802 people received first dose.