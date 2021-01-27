COVID-19 claims 74 lives, infects 1,563 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday reached 33,820 with 1,563 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,081 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy four corona patients died Tuesday, 63 in hospitals and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update of the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 74 deaths, 40 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 32 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 36 percent, Peshawar 29 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 33 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Around 299 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,285 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,083 in Sindh, 16,704 in Punjab, 6,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,994 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 373 in Balochistan, 323 in GB, and 271 in AJK.

Around 492,207 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 537,477 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,877, Balochistan 18,765, GB 4,903, ICT 40,972, KP 65,953, Punjab 155,214 and Sindh 242,793.

About 11,450 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,925 perished in Sindh among 25 of them died . 19 of them died in hospital and six out of the hospital.

4,646 in Punjab had died with 38 deaths in past 24 hours. 33 of them perished in the hospital and five out of the hospital. 1,857 in KP where nine of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 469 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 258 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 7,764,114 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,644 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.