COVID-19 claims 77 lives, infects 1,629 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 47764 with 1,629 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,726 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 66 of whom were under treatment in hospital and ten out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 76 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,303 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.1 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 26 percent, Lahore 30 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 56 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 32 percent, Peshawar 31 percent, Karachi 33 percent and Multan 30 percent.

Around 418 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 52,427 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,536 in Sindh, 22,819 in Punjab, 8,713 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,759 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,690 in Balochistan, 282 in GB, and 628 in AJK.

Around 863,111 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 932,140 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,493, Balochistan 25,729, GB 5,633, ICT 81,700, KP 134,321, Punjab 342,192 and Sindh 323,072.

About 21,265 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,116 have perished in Sindh among 10 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Saturday.

10,290 in Punjab had died with 49 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 40 of them died in the hospital and nine out of the hospital.

4,144 in KP where nine of them died in hospital on Saturday, 765 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 289 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 107 in GB and 554 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 13,523,599 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,574 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.